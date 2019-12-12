It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas ... everywhere you go!



Unfortunately, I’ve been hearing Christmas and holiday-themed music earlier and earlier each year. Some radio stations switched to an all-Christmas format the day after Halloween. That’s silly.



But I see nothing wrong with playing holiday music after Thanksgiving.



Each year, record companies choose a few artists to record new Christmas music with the hopes of it catching on. For most artists, it’s a moment to appease fans for the holidays. For others, it’s a chance to do something completely unexpected or across genres. If it’s done right, the payoff can be big.



If you recorded an album like Mariah Carey’s “Merry Christmas,” you’d be set for life. That album is a surefire hit every year since it came out 25 years ago. Her original song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” has become one of the best-selling Christmas songs.



It’s fitting to mark the album’s 25th anniversary with the release of a few new tracks and live cuts from the album, with Carey’s “Merry Christmas: Deluxe Anniversary Edition.”



Carey’s Christmas album is a huge part of my Christmas tradition. I decorate the tree while listening to this record. She owns the season with her versions of “O Holy Night,” “Silent Night,” “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” It isn’t the holidays without jamming to “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”



Then there’s “Joy To The World,” which cleverly spins the Three Dog Night classic with the glorious hymn. It’s magical.



The re-release contains several live versions recorded at the beautiful Cathedral Of St. John the Divine as well as versions of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and “Joy To The World. You also hear “Lil Snowman,” “Christmas Time Is In The Air Again” and “When Christmas Comes” featuring John Legend.



Hoping to follow in Carey’s footsteps is singer/actress Lea Michelle with her first holiday album, “Christmas In The City.” This set features classics “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” “White Christmas” and “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” This album has been done a million times only this time it’s dubbed in her voice. I can say the same for Idina Menzel’s “Christmas: A Season Of Love.” This, too, has been done before.



Dionne Warwick & The Voices Of Christmas took holiday favorites into duet versions like “This Christmas” (feat. Aloe Blacc), “Jingle Bell Rock (feat. Michael McDonald), “Jingle Bells” (feat. John Rich, Oak Ridge Boys, Ricky Skaggs) and “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” (feat. Andra Day). This album is different because it offers unique collaborations.



Rob Halford (Judas Priest) is back with his second holiday album, “Celestial.” Yes, you read that correctly! And Ana Gasteyer has “Sugar & Booze.”



I’m excited Robbie Williams has made a Christmas album, “The Christmas Present.” It’s an import that features the British star covering such gems as “Winter Wonderland,” “Santa Baby,” “The Christmas Song” and “Let It Snow!” It also has great duets “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” (feat. Bryan Adams), “Fairytales” (with Rod Stewart) and “Merry Christmas Everybody” (with Jamie Cullum).



Other new holiday albums include Danny Gokey, Pentatonix, Kristen Chenoweth, Molly Burch, Jonathan Butler, Chicago, Keith Richards, Rodney Crowell, Los Lobos, Peppa Pig, Luke Evans, Brynn Stanley, Puss N Boots, Keb Mo and The Mavericks.

