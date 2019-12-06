True crime remains one of the most downloaded and popular genres in the podverse. From high-profile murders to people vanishing into thin air to sensational heists, people can’t seem to get enough of these amazing stories. Here are just a few of the numerous true crime podcasts available.

Red Ball

This four-episode podcast dives into Indiana’s most famous unsolved crimes: the Burger Chef Murders. With help from the Indiana State Police, host Ashely Flowers takes listeners along for a reinvestigation of the case. The show covers the 41-year-old case of four young employees who went missing and then were found dead 20 miles away days later.

Find it: https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/red-ball-is-here-so-many-rabbit-holes/

Detective Trapp

Investigator Julissa Trapp is the only woman on the Anaheim homicide squad and is a skilled chameleon when it comes to solving crimes. This five-part series follows Trapp after she finds a woman’s body at a recycling plant and thinks the crime could be linked to the disappearance of three women in nearby Santa Ana. The series is produced by the Los Angeles Times and Wondery, and is written by "Dirty John" author Christopher Goffard.

Find it: https://wondery.com/shows/detective-trapp/

Unheard: The Fred and Rose West Tapes

Fred and Rose West committed some of the worst serial killings in England. The 12-part series follows the cassette tapes of "Fred & Rose" author Howard Sounes. Each episode features unheard research tapes from 1994 and interviews from new witnesses.

Find it: https://player.fm/series/unheard-the-fred-and-rose-west-tapes

Today in True Crime

As the title suggests, this podcast takes a look at what happened in true crime history by flipping the calendar back to examine a true crime event from the same date years ago. Daily episodes are about 20 minutes long and can feature the anniversary of an important case being solved, the end of a landmark trial or a serial killer’s birthday. Along with the events of the day, each episode also analyzes the impact of that day’s events.

Find it: https://www.parcast.com/today-in-true-crime