With Gerard Butler again stepping into the shoes of ace Secret Service Agent Mike Banning, and doing whatever it takes to protect the President of the United States, it’s time to explain the titles of the three films that make up the “Has Fallen” series. In “Olympus Has Fallen” (2013), Olympus was the Secret Service code name for the White House. In “London Has Fallen” (2016), the story took place in London. Not much of a stretch there. This time out, Angel is a kind of unofficial nickname for Banning. He is President Trumbull’s “guardian angel.”



President Trumbull? Yes, his job has changed, but Trumbull is still played by Morgan Freeman. In the first film, he was Secretary of State, in the second, vice president. Now he’s at the top of the heap. And Mike is still the right man to watch out for the person at the top.



But things are different with him, too. “Angel Has Fallen” isn’t just a run of the mill sequel. It’s more of a study of Banning (terrifically played by Butler), and how the job has taken a toll on him. Sure, he’s the most loyal guy, and he’s the best shot, and he’s crafty and resilient and seemingly invincible. But he’s also tired, and hurting and taking pills for migraines and insomnia and dizziness.



But he just won’t stop. During any spare time, he’s out on a training course, run by his old army pal Wade (Danny Huston). Every time he leaves home for an assignment, there’s worry on the face of his wife Leah (now played by Piper Perabo, replacing Radha Mitchell in the part).



Fortunately, his current duty has him accompanying the president, along with scores of other Secret Service agents, on a quick vacation, a “relaxing” getaway to a remote lake for some fishing. Unfortunately, there are bad guys in the story, villainous sorts who don’t agree with the president’s decree that war should always be our country’s last option. So, it shouldn’t be a big surprise to fans of this series or to any fans of action-packed thrillers, that shortly after a moment of calm, when President Trumbull, on his little boat, offers Mike the position of Director of the Secret Service, there’s a drone attack - a massive, well-coordinated, fiery drone attack on the entire presidential vacation compound. The president is gravely wounded, and every single agent is killed ... except, miraculously (or is it part of a plan?), one - Mike.



This is a film that wastes very little time getting its story rolling. Mike is knocked out, wakes up in a hospital room shackled to his bed, is informed by FBI Agent Thompson (Jada Pinkett Smith) that, for various reasons, he’s being charged with plotting to kill the president and then there’s this exchange.



Mike: “Can’t you see I’m being set up?”



Agent Thompson: “No, I can’t.”



The ball is set in motion and is given a hefty push. The president is in a coma, so the vice president (Tim Blake Nelson) is sworn in as acting president. Mike is put on a prison-bound transport vehicle, Oops! Mike is soon on the run.



We know he didn’t do it, but we don’t know who did. Yet in very short order, and uncharacteristically for a film of this sort, we do know who’s responsible (don’t worry, no spoilers here), but only to a degree, as that villain is answering to a higher-up, unseen villain who’s giving orders in a mysterious, scrambled voice.



Mike needs help, and finds some way out in the woods when he tracks down his estranged father, Clay (Nick Nolte, really good in the part), who long ago went off the grid, but sure knows how to deal with this sort of vicious game.



What follows is a series of big explosions, of more bad guy revelations, of very cool story turns, of plans going awry, and of action pieces piling up. All of this is assisted in all of the right ways by fast editing, constantly moving cameras, propulsive music, and every single actor playing his or her character to the hilt. No doubt, “Angel” is the best film in the series.



Ed Symkus writes about movies for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.



“Angel Has Fallen”

Written by Robert Mark Kamen, Matt Cook, and Ric Roman Waugh; directed by Ric Roman Waugh

With Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Nick Nolte, Danny Huston, Tim Blake Nelson

Rated R