Who had a Valentine’s date with Kelly Clarkson?



This guy - and about 12,000 other people.



Kelly Clarkson brought her “Meaning Of Life Tour” to a sold-out Van Andel Arena last week in Grand Rapids, Michigan.



It was the third time I got to see Clarkson live, the second time for my niece, Alexis.



Before Clarkson took the stage, Brynn Cartelli, season 14 winner of “The Voice,” and country star Kelsea Ballerini performed. Cartelli was good, but time and experience will see her shine. “Last Night’s Mascara” is an awesome song.



Ballerini is country by day, but at night, the pop/rock comes alive. She’s got a bit of the Taylor Swift bug, which is not all that bad. Her set included “Peter Pan,” “Legends,” “Get Over Yourself” and the perfect Valentine’s song “I Hate Love Songs.”



But let’s get real: Kelly Clarkson is who brought down the house. Clarkson opened with a shortened, a capella version of the song that started it all, “A Moment Like This,” followed by “Meaning Of Life.” With the lights low and just her voice, it was beautiful.



Clarkson has to be the most honest, down-to-earth artist on the music scene today. She is so personable with fans, you can’t help but like her. Despite having some earpiece issues that night, she was right-on and relatable.



Her track record of hits following her “Idol” win in 2002 is just impressive, especially hearing them live.



Her latest Grammy-nominated album, “Meaning Of Life,” was represented with performances of the title track, “Whole Lotta Love,” “Love So Soft,” “Heat” and, my favorite, “Move You.” “Move You” is a sexy, beautiful song.



“Walk Away” brought the crowd to its feet, as did “Behind These Hazel Eyes,” “My Life Would Suck Without You” and “Heartbeat Song.” These songs have become such a part of people’s core, judging by dancing in the aisles and waving of arms.



For “Breakaway,” Clarkson invited the crowd to sing along. I love it when singers do that. “Piece By Piece” is a touching song Clarkson still gets emotional about, but adding that it ends on a positive note. I witnessed several seated near us with tears running down their faces.



The medley of “Because Of You/Just Missed The Train/Beautiful Disaster/Sober/Good Goes The Bye/Would You Call That Love” was well-received, as was the surprise appearance of “The Voice” finalist D.R. King for a duet of “Run Run Run.”



Ballerini and Cartelli came back for a rockin’ female fest on Clarkson’s “Miss Independent.“



The entire show was the bomb, but nothing compares to the incredible encore when Clarkson dazzled with tracks from “Hamilton” and “The Greatest Show.” “It’s Quiet Uptown” was stunning. “Never Enough” was made for a singer like her. I was in awe of what I was seeing.



“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” and “Since U Been Gone” closed out the concert with a bang. Clarkson came, we saw and she conquered. Amazing.

