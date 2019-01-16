M. Night Shyamalan’s unconventional superhero flick, “Glass,” comes on the heels of what’s arguably the strongest year ever for comic-book movies. Out of the gate, “Glass” is cooking with gas, proving it has the street cred to hang with “Black Panther,” “Spider-Verse,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” etc. Then after about an hour, the writer-director loses his grip.



He’s clearly on a mission to shatter the superhero formula, but as the twists and turns mount, the more conventional “Glass” becomes. Plus, the dialogue - too much of it expository - is plain awful. Shyamalan’s ambition might have gotten the best of him. The only reason to invest 129 minutes in it is James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb, a man with dissociative identity disorder. He’s having a blast slipping in and out of his 23 “alters” known collectively as the Horde. Whenever he’s on screen, the movie crackles with energy, humor, tension and excitement. And when he’s not? Well, that’s when the fidgets set in.



It’s a bumpy trip through the looking-glass in the last installment of a serendipitous trilogy. In typical Shyamalan shock-and-awe fashion, a post-credits cameo by Bruce Willis in 2016’s “Split” established a connection to the characters from 2000’s “Unbreakable” - and an excuse to mold “Glass” into a grand finale. It’s final alright; but far from grand in its attempts to bring everything together. On a side note, it’s recommended you see both previous movies to keep up with what’s happening in “Glass.” Shyamalan’s script calls back a lot of details from the past.



It picks up where “Split” left off, with David Dunn (Willis), older and grayer, having just learned of Kevin’s existence. The mysterious Dunn, aka The Overseer, is still wearing that rain poncho, doling out vigilante justice on the streets of Philadelphia, righting the wrongs of low-level thugs and thieves. The kidnapping of four high-school cheerleaders in “Split” leads the Overseer to the Horde. If you’re wondering why I haven’t mentioned Samuel L. Jackson’s physically fragile Mr. Glass yet, it’s because he’s a non-factor until the movie’s back half. By the time he - and his alter ego, Elijah Price, the comic book collector with a rare genetic disease - pop in it’s almost too late. He’s in a wheelchair and under heavy sedation at Raven Hill Memorial Psychiatric Research Hospital, the most minimally secure institution in existence. Eventually the script unites him there with Kevin and David, all under the treatment of Dr. Ellie Staple (Sarah Paulson). Seems they all suffer from the same affliction: A clinical disorder in which delusional patients believe they have superpowers.



Other “Unbreakable” alum appear, including Spencer Treat Clark as Dunn’s now-25-year-old son, Joseph; and Charlayne Woodard as Elijah’s caring mother. And from “Split,” Anya Taylor-Joy reprises her role as Casey, the kidnapped girl who developed a strong bond with the Kevin personality. To say more about the plot would spoil the surprises.



In Shyamalan’s script, there is much made of finding your purpose, reaching your full potential, fitting in when you have extraordinary abilities, maintaining balance and order - all rote superhero themes that are presented in bits as fractured as Elijah Price’s bones. Still, I recommend “Glass” on the merit of McAvoy’s performance. He gives new meaning to the term “beast mode.”



Dana Barbuto may be reached at dbarbuto@patriotledger.com or follow her on Twitter @dbarbuto_Ledger.



“Glass”

Cast: James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson.

(PG-13 for violence including some bloody images, thematic elements, and language.)

Grade: B-