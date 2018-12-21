Scoring summaries
BOYS
Forest ........ 16 17 17 12—62
Beekman ... 16 13 21 10—60
FOREST (12-8) — EJ Grimes 20, Kervontae Scott 17, Shelton Sumrall 14, Dallon Hudson 7, Trace Mathews 4.
BEEKMAN (3-10) — Daryl Seay 30, Jaquinten Killian 9, Malachi Evans 7, Xavier Lewis 6, Xavier Hargraves 4, Keith Haynes 2, Javontae Chandler 2.
Three-point goals — Forest 11 (Scott 4, Sumrall 4, Grimes 3), Beekman 3 (Seay). Total fouls — Forest 17, Beekman 17. Free throw shooting — Forest 7-15, Beekman 11-22. Fouled out — Scott (2:49, 4th), Killian (0:3.1, 4th). Technicals — none.
———
GIRLS
Forest .......... 8 8 14 18—48
Beekman ... 18 17 8 17—60
FOREST (10-9) — Crystal Craten 16, Destinee Grimes 10, Caroline Kelly 10, Ashleigh Sumrall 4, Sydney Waits 4, Olivia White 2, McKenzie Franklin 2.
BEEKMAN (4-9) — Gracie Wooden 22, Jesci Lord 12, Kateland Fulmer 10, Laila Williams 8, Kasadee Armfield 3, Chloe Jenkins 3, Tanner Spigner 1, Averyel Goyne 1.
Three-point goals — Forest 0, Beekman 3 (Wooden, Williams, Fulmer). Total fouls — Forest 19, Beekman 23. Free throw shooting — Forest 16-26, Beekman 13-26. Fouled out — Kelly (4:51, 4th). Technical — Craten.