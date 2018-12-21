Beekman 60, Forest 48

Leading from wire-to-wire, the Beekman Lady Tigers cruised to a 60-48 homecourt victory over Forest on Thursday night.

Kateland Fulmer's layup off of the opening tap put Beekman ahead to stay. Jesci Lord's free throw and layups by Fulmer and Gracie Wooden pushed the lead to 7-0.

Forest twice closed within three, 7-4 and 9-6, but could get no closer.

Kasadee Armfield's free throw triggered an 18-0 flurry which extended well into the second quarter.

Fulmer's 3-pointer, Laila Williams' layup, a Lord free throw and Wooden's open 15-footer off of a Lord assist brought the score to 18-8 at the end of the opening frame.

Wooden scored the first five points of the second quarter off of a steal and a three-point play, Fulmer added a transition basket and Wooden drove the lane to give the Lady Tigers a commanding 27-8 advantage.

Beekman maintained a 19-point lead, 35-16, at the break.

Crystal Craten and Caroline Kelly scored seven points apiece in the third quarter to help Forest climb within 43-30.

With Wooden accounting for six points on the first three possessions of the fourth quarter, Beekman quickly reasserted itself. Wooden converted a steal and an interception into transition baskets and sank a pair of free throws to make it a 49-30 game.

Craten's 15-footer and Kelly's breakaway off of a McKenzie Franklin assist brought the Lady Bulldogs within 49-34.

Beekman then put the game out reach with eight unanswered points. Lord drained a 17-footer, Armfield made two free throws, Lord worked her way inside and Fulmer knocked down a pair of free throws to put the Lady Tigers comfortably in control, 55-34, at the four-minute mark.

Chloe Jenkins' driving layup made it 57-38 before Forest closed out the game with a 10-3 spurt to make the final respectable.

Wooden led all scorers with 22 points as the Lady Tigers (4-9) strung together consecutive wins for the first time this season. Lord pitched in 12, Fulmer 10, Williams eight, Armfield and Jenkins three apiece and Tanner Spigner and Averyel Goyne one apiece.

Craten finished with 16 for Forest (10-9) — 15 in the second half. Destinee Grimes and Kelly both contributed 10, with four each from Ashleigh Sumrall and Sydney Waits and two from Olivia White and Franklin.

Returning from Christmas break, the Lady Tigers will play two games in the Sterlington Shootout against Oak Grove on Friday at 11:30 a.m. and Wossman on Saturday at 10 a.m.