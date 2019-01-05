Leesville native Donald Warren is very proud of what he calls “the proudest moment” of his life. In May of 1968 Warren, 20 years ago at the time, was drafted right here in Leesville and put on a bus bound for MEPS in Shreveport.

24 hours later he returned to Leesville as a private in the Army.

Warren completed his basic and advanced individual training (AIT) right here at Fort Polk before being sent to Vietnam in logistics.

At the end of his tour a year later he returned to Fort Polk where he stayed for another year. At the end of his initial two-year contract, Warren reenlisted.

He worked hard to advance in rank and was able to accomplish a lot during his career. In addition to working in logistics, Warren also spent nine years working in the Equal Opportunity (EO) department. He was then assigned as an instructor at Fort Lee, VA and he spent eight years in Germany.

In 1984 he was commissioned a Warrant Officer III and spent six more years before retiring in 1990.