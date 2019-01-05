The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office the week ending January 3 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

December 27

Rogers, Zachary Brien, 34, 17076 ACOSTA LN, LIVINGSTON, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Probation Violation

Gilmore, Ebony Viocha, 30, 16511 VERMILLION DR, Baton Rouge, State Probation Violation, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Noto, Charley, 36, 12043 RODDY RD 13, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Scofield, Chase A, 32, 41155 RHEA ST, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Walker, Mary Helen, 66, 40457 HWY 42, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Bowman, Tabetha G, 35, 37313 HWY 74, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

December 28

Gaddis, Donald R, 37, 15227 JOE SEVARIO RD, GONZALES, False Certificates, Careless Operation, Driving on Right Side of Road; Exceptions, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Jones, Jakil, 26, 1126 SOUTH PARK, GONZALES, Armed Robbery; Attempted Armed Robbery; Use of Firearm; Additional Penalty, Armed Robbery

Thompson, Timothy A, 35, 1951 HOPE ST, New Orleans, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Antczak, Annette, 50, 29430 EFFERSON RD, Holden, Forgery, Unauthorized Use of "Access Card" as Theft; Definitions

Blake, Cody John, 27, 722 S CYPRESS ST, Hammond, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Lambert, Brian Paul, 29, 724 S SAMMY ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Obscenity, Battery of a dating partner

Rivere, Samantha Sieera, 30, 44013 CONWAY ST, SORRENTO, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Otoole, Patricia Anne, 26, 464 S SAMMY ST, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Battery of a dating partner

Eddy, Montez Marie, 54, 47096 HWY 937, ST AMANT, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Schmitt, Francis Ann, 56, 14455 BRAUD RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Driver must be Licensed

Robinson, Eric Elwin, Jr, 25, 102 W SEVENTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Hit and Run Driving

Wright, Dawn N, 51, 14035 A POIRRIER RD, GONZALES, Simple Battery, Aggravated Battery

Johnson, Edwinneisha T, 18, 1321 CAMBRIDGE DR, LaPlace, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

December 29

Rostafin, Matthew T, 40, 16057 HWY 930, PRAIRIEVILLE, Limitations on Backing, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Nguyen, Viet, 62, 16259 HWY 44, PRAIRIEVILLE, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

Brodmyer, Michael, 32, 11069 IRENE E DESLATTE RD, ST AMANT, Battery of a dating partner

Molina, Byron , 18, 8544 S ST LANDRY AVE 46, GONZALES, Public Possession of Alcoholic Beverages, Criminal Mischief /Tampering with any property of another, Intentional Littering Prohibited, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Gonzalez, Emanuel, 17, 15389 PALMETTO LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Criminal Mischief /Tampering with any property of another, Public Possession of Alcoholic Beverages, Intentional Littering Prohibited, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Rodriquez, Oscar, 17, 43264 MOODY DIXON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Criminal Mischief /Tampering with any property of another, Public Possession of Alcoholic Beverages, Intentional Littering Prohibited, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Paille, Kyle G, 22, 39113 GERMANY RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Second Degree Battery

December 30

Rodriguez, Sulema, 25, 39113 GERMANY RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Hughey, Sarah, 19, 42128 RUDY RD, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam)

Faught, Leon, 19, 42109 SHADOW CREEK AVE, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam)

Pepper, Jean, 20, 39109 VINDEZ RD, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam)

Diez, Hayden James, 19, 303 S ROSCOE ST, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Zeretzke, Alexander Philip, 32, 17346 HWY 933, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Barthelemy, Renee, 17, 37313 LA-74, Geismar, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle)

Zeringue, Kadi, 26, 608 E US 61, Gramercy, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction , Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Davis, Keia B, 28, 40412 SYCAMORE AVE, Gonzales, Domestic Abuse Battery

Stewman, Reginald Duvor, 48, 12379 LEGACY HILLS DR, GEISMAR, Bond Revocation, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Use of Certain Wireless Telecommunications Devices for Text Messaging Prohibited, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)

Phillips, Tyler Jared, 27, 11182 RIVER HIGHLANDS DR #4a, ST AMANT, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

December 31

Brown, April Lynn, 30, 22243 HWY 22, Maurepas, Interfering with an Officer

Douglas, Carey, 41, 103 YATES RD, Sontag, Miss., Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Sanchez, Schuyler Paul, 33, 405 HOUMAS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Thomas, Melvin L, Jr, 32, 41099 RUSTLING OAK DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Thompson, Tyson Maurice, 27, 2118 S JOHN ST, GONZALES, Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, View outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Dixon, Jennifer, 44, 16222 HENDERSON BAYOU RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Pardue, Kelly Elizabeth, 31, 411 E VERNA ST, GONZALES, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

January 1

Shelton, Blake , 22, 13058 ILLINOIS ST, Elberta, Ala., Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Battery

Tassin, Clindell Jamal, 20, 175 FRANK LN, BELLE ROSE, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Battery

Stewart, Ethan, 19, 10267 LAKE PARK AVE, GONZALES, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Turning Movements and Required Signals, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Adams, Clarence Marvin, Jr, 18, 1932 S ROBERT AVE, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Liborio, Adrian, 21, 15457 ROY ROGERS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, 2nd Degree Murder/During Crime, 2nd Degree Murder/Specific Intent

Brown, Kessa, 40, 43294 MARBLESTONE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant , Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Heap, Hunter C, 37, 11078 STRINGER BRIDGE RD, ST AMANT, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Payne, Leo T, 34, 38323 CEDAR ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Newell, Bryan T, 55, 39284 TOMMY MOORE RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Holt, Gregory, Jr, 27, 14922 CENTRAL WOODS AVE, Baton Rouge, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Misdemeanor), Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Reckless Operation

January 2

Rodrigue, Larry Antonio, 32, 516 BARCELONA DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Hunt, Jasy Lynn, 32, 42440 WEBER CITY RD, GONZALES, Possession of Schedule IV CDS, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Donley, Dayne P, 40, 18137 LITTLE PRAIRIE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Surety, Possession of Schedule IV CDS, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Guitreau, Larry Joseph, 37, 12069 TURRY RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Schedule II CDS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Commander, Eric C, 55, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated; Child Endangerment Law, Careless Operation

Carter, Shantay, 31, 165 FREETOWN LANE, BELLE ROSE, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Criminal Conspiracy, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Anderson, Patrick Deandre, 25, 41060 MERRITT EVANS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Domestic Abuse Battery

Butler, Jonathan M, 32, 1305 E BAYOU ST 109, DONALDSONVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Battery

Rodrigue, Rayna, 28, 40217 BLACK BAYOU EXT, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony)

Seymore, Joseph Craton, 28, 18346 ELDON ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Domestic Abuse Battery

Irvin, Avis Oneal, 36, 101 W SECOND ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Security Required, Registration; Commercial Vehicles; Expired Plate

ARRIOLA, JERRICA VALENTINA, 18, 1621 E ROSEDOWN ST, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

GALLUSSER, RONALDO C, 17, 1621 E ROSEDOWN ST, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Grissom, Renee S, 58, 40552 PELICAN POINT PKWY, GONZALES, Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

January 3

Lessard, Ashley Nicole, 31, 13096 CYPRESS GOLD DR, ST AMANT, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Charles, Rory Centell , 38, 43468 SIR EDDIE LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant