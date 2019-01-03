Sterlington Rehabilitation Hospital, located in Bastrop, is a facility which offers rehabilitation treatments after surgical procedures and for various other impairments, and in October of this year they had the honor of being named Best of the Delta in the rehabilitation hospital category.

Sterlington Rehabilitation Hospital, located on 370 West Hickory Street, is a short-term rehabilitation hospital offering both inpatient and outpatient treatment options, designed to help individuals who have been through surgery or who have certain impairments. They have a therapy and nursing staff with a combined 100 years of experience and believe both are vital to the rehabilitation of patients.

“Our goal here is mainly to better serve our community and help restore people to their optimum level of wellness after illness or injury,” explained Community Relations Coordinator Zach Wimbish.

Their inpatient program offers therapy for impairments such as loss of mobility and speech disorders. The program also offers rehabilitation treatments for those who have suffered strokes, arthritis, amputation, spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, and other disabling conditions.

“We have ten beds and provide physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy,” noted Administrator Cathy Waldorp.

The outpatient program offers occupational, speech, and physical therapy as well. Both programs offer counseling. An on site counselor is available to help patients dealing with depression, loneliness, and other mental health issues. Sterlington Rehab makes it their goal to treat everything the patient may be dealing with and to do everything they can to help.

“We really feel like we treat the whole patient,” said Waldorp. We ask 'What is your situation?, “hat else can we do?, and How can we be a positive influence?'".

Sterlington Rehab attempts to create a family-like atmosphere to aid in treatment and to encourage patient comfort. This is something they believe is very important.

“We're like family and we try to make our patients feel like part of the family while they're here” noted Wimbish. “Everyone from dietary to housekeeping does their best to enhance the patient's experience.”

Wimbish commented that a number of patients ask if they can stay long-term because they love it so much.

The facility was ecstatic to win Best of the Delta in the rehabilitation hospital category. It is something they have been working towards for a long time.

“One of our staff members had worked for many years to get us involved, and she died last spring,” explained Waldorp. “We felt that winning was a testament to all of her hard work.”

Wimbish was proud that their smaller local facility had managed to win in the face of other bigger ones.

“Usually the big places win, and so it's nice to know a local place in Bastrop could be nominated and win,” he said.

The facility is proud to be a part of the community of Bastrop, and Waldorp feels the staff does its best to have a positive impact.

“Our staff makes a difference, and they go the extra mile with all of our patients.”

Sterlington Rehab is grateful to have been chosen as Best of the Delta and thankful to the people who voted for them. They hope to continue to give the best care possible to their patients and positively impact the community of Bastrop.