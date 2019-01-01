Harris was transported from the scene to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge where she was pronounced deceased.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on January 1, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash at the north intersection of U.S. Highway 61 (Airline Highway.) and LA Highway 73 (Jefferson Highway.) in East Baton Rouge Parish. The crash took the life of 36-year-old Latasha E. Harris of Prairieville.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Harris was driving a 2018 Mercedes C300 southbound on U.S. Highway 61 approaching the LA Highway 73 overpass. For unknown reasons, the Mercedes ran off the roadway to the left. It then began to reenter the roadway, and upon doing so struck the left guardrail. The vehicle then crossed back over the roadway and struck the right guardrail.

Harris was transported from the scene to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge where she was pronounced deceased. She was properly restrained. Impairment is unknown at this time, but troopers believe it may have been a factor. This crash remains under investigation.

As we begin a new year, Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Contributed by Louisiana State Police