Lights will be on display until the sixth of January, so there is still some time to experience the magic of Christmas. Monday through Friday, the lights begin at 6 p.m. and end at 10 p.m., but may run later than 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The event goes on even if there is rain.

After one show in Bristol, Tennessee, the Shadrack Christmas Wonderland was born.

The lights have been programmed to dance to music on the radio as you drive through them. It was born from a passion about Christmas. Today, the lights have expanded into many different states. Gonzales, Louisiana is one of those locations.

The Shadrack Christmas Wonderland is at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, where there are over two miles of a custom made display and arrangement of lights that are synchronized to dance to music that is played over the radio in a car.

This year, they have a new Santa Beach Party theme, with Santa and some of his friends seen vacationing. The lights are custom built and are LED.

For cars or family vans with eight passengers of less, the cost is $25 dollars. For an activity van, limo, or mini bus, the cost is $40 dollars. For a tour or a school bus, the cost is $80 dollars. Cash and credit cards are accepted, and tickets are purchased on-site from your vehicle.

