Nine-year-old Bryson Thibodeaux, formally Bryson Credeur, was reported missing to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department several hours after he was last seen by his adoptive parents.

According to his adoptive father Paul Thibodeaux, Bryson was last seen by his father on Friday about 11:15 a.m. when he was coming back into their house after letting their dogs out.

Thibodeaux told reporters that when he came inside the side door, two alarms within the house sounded indicating that a door was opened.

He was not immediately aware of the front door being opened or that Bryson was gone.

At approximately 12:30 the adopted mother, Minette Thibodeaux, called the home to check on Bryson.

The father then opened Bryson’s bedroom door and found him to be gone.

It is not known for sure when the parents reported him missing but the Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Alert at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday evening.

By the time Bryson had been gone for 27 hours, a massive group of people gathered to help search for him including Bryson’s biological mother, Jessica Ortega, America’s Cajun Navy, various State and Local Law Enforcement agencies including the FBI and citizens of the community.

Hundreds of volunteers on foot, four-wheelers, horses and many teams of K-9’s searched houses, sheds, barns, fields, ditches and bayous.

A source reported that during the search for Bryson the adoptive parents did not actively participate in the search efforts.

“They never left the command area to go out and search. The only time they left was to go home and go to bed” the source who was there said.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department suspended the search citing safety concerns for the volunteers until the next morning.

Fortunately, America’s Cajun Navy who is better equipped for night searching continued to search throughout the night.

Several of the K-9 teams kept getting hits between a particular house, a pond and the highway and they wanted to search the area further.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, more than 36 hours after he was discovered to be missing, Bryson was found safe and unharmed by members of America’s Cajun Navy hiding under a bed at a neighbor’s house.

A source who wishes to remain anonymous says that Bryson made his way back and forth between hiding under the bed in the neighbor’s house and hiding under his own house.

At the time of this printing, authorities have not confirmed if Bryson was hiding under the house or the neighbor’s bed for the 36 hours he was missing.

It has been reported that law enforcement officials found the living conditions in the Thibodeaux home to be deplorable and inhumane.

Another source who wants to remain anonymous said that Bryson and his sister Haley, 8, were sleeping on urine and feces soaked mattresses and both of the children appeared to be malnourished.

At the time of his disappearance, Bryson weighed 42 pounds.

Sources also state that several reports have been made to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services from the school and a pediatrician who noticed the malnourishment.

Bryson and his sister were removed from their biological mother’s, care by DCFS more than five years ago and put into foster care.

They have bounced around between foster homes before being placed with the Thibodeaux’s who eventually adopted them. Photos taken of the children before they were adopted show them healthy and weighing more.

Shortly after being found DCFS once again took custody of both Bryson and his sister and they were placed in a new foster home, with only a Wal-Mart bag of belongings.

Because of this America’s Cajun Navy has set up a GoFundMe campaign that exceeded the original $3,000 goal and has been increased to $7,500.

The fund will be used to give the children a Christmas that apparently they did not receive, and to purchase clothes and other necessary items for their new home.

Several hours after Bryson was found his adoptive parents were both arrested and charged with cruelty to juveniles. They were both booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail and an arraignment judge set their bonds at $35,000 each.

The Evangeline Parish Jail was contacted and we were told that although arrest records and booking mug shots are public information, no further details would be released at this time.

We will continue to follow this story and update as we receive information.