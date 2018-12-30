More than 4,200 pounds of food and $10,600 dollars donated

Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPS&C) staff and offenders answered Governor John Bel Edwards' call to assist citizens in need this holiday season. DPS&C spread holiday cheer by helping the state's food banks. Already this holiday season, the staff and offenders at the state's prisons, and staff at DPS&C Headquarters and Probation and Parole Districts donated 4,228 pounds of food and $10,610 to food banks across Louisiana.

"There are people in our state who need a helping hand, especially during the holiday season," said Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary James M. Le Blanc. "I'm very proud of our staff and offender organizations who are very generous and compassionate and want to help those who are less fortunate. Some of our staff are among the least paid state employees, yet have the biggest hearts."

The Food Banks and organizations benefiting from the generous donations include Acadiana Food Bank, Bogalusa Help Center, East Iberville Food Bank, Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank, and West Feliciana Food Pantry.

Allen Correctional Center staff contributed $700. Dixon Correctional Institute staff donated 650 pounds of non-perishable food, and offender organizations contributed $1,500. Elayn Hunt Correctional Center staff donated 700 pounds of non-perishable food, and offender organizations contributed $1,200. Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women staff donated 438 pounds of non-perishable food, and offender organizations contributed $3,000. Louisiana State Penitentiary staff donated 750 pounds of non-perishable food, and offender organizations contributed $2,245. Rayburn Correctional Center staff donated 550 pounds of non-perishable food and $25, and offender organizations contributed $500. Raymond Laborde Correctional Center staff donated 600 pounds of non-perishable food, and offender organizations contributed $350. Department Headquarters staff donated 260 pounds of food and $25. Probation and Parole District staff also contributed food and money; Monroe District - 60 pounds and $550; New Iberia District - 56 pounds and $200; New Orleans District - 164 pounds and $105; and West Baton Rouge District $210.

In addition to these donations, DPS&C staff contributed throughout the year through the State Combined Charitable Campaign, which benefits food banks and other charitable organizations.

Contributed by the Department of Public Safety and Corrections