I knew the current assignments the lord entrusted me with had been met. There is still much more to do before his return. I had this need to hear from God my purpose, going forward.

"Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus." Philippians 3:13 NIV

After much-needed rest and quality time with family for the Christmas holiday, I have gained a new prospective for the incoming year.

The morning began with a hot cup of coffee and my daily devotion. It is important to begin and end our day with the lord. You never know how you will be used for his service. To be in the presence of the lord sets the tone for the day and prepares our hearts for submission to his will.

I began contemplating what is next for 2019.

Where do I go from here? I knew the current assignments the lord entrusted me with had been met. There is still much more to do before his return. I had this need to hear from God my purpose, going forward.

We all have a divine purpose in life, and with this comes great responsibilities. As you and I continually seek the lord, he will reveal his plans. He may call some in mission here at home or abroad. He may call others into the ministry as pastors or leaders. Perhaps you are to become an intercessor or volunteer. Whatever your assignment is, remember completely what has been started. Out of obedience blessing flows.

"God’s divine power has given us everything we need to live a truly religious life through our knowledge of the one who called us to share in his own glory and goodness. In this way he has given us the very great and precious gifts he promised, so that by means of these gifts you may escape from the destructive lust that is in the world and may come to share the divine nature. For this very reason do your best to add goodness to your faith; to your goodness add knowledge; to your knowledge add self-control; to your self-control add endurance; to your endurance add godliness; to your godliness add Christian affection; and to your Christian affection add love. These are the qualities you need, and if you have them in abundance, they will make you active and effective in your knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ." 2 Peter 1:3-8

I asked, "Lord, What in this new season do you want me to do?"

I heard this word: "Remember."

Suddenly a flood of memories came back, starting with my humble beginnings in the lord. I recalled in detail where I came from and how far I have come. Changes in life that once appeared difficult were overcome through the unfailing love of our savior. Tears came to the surface; for I knew the price paid to get to this point. It all began with the shed blood of Jesus and my willingness to submit.

Then it was revealed.

No longer will there be unkept New Year’s resolutions. The time has come when you and I are to run the race set before us with assurance of crossing the finish line victoriously. The return of Jesus draws near. We all must be about our father’s business, whatever the call may be. Be not afraid to step out in faith in uncharted territories. The lord goes before you to make a way of his coming.

"The lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged."

Share the good news and praise him.

You may ask how God can use me. I am just an ordinary person.

Our heavenly father loves using the ordinary to do the extraordinary. If you are willing to submit to his ways, the great "I am" is willing and able to equip you to do signs and wonders no man can take credit for.

"But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth."

Remember who your creator is; for there is nothing ordinary about you. "For every creation of God is good, and nothing that is received with thanksgiving should be rejected." 1 Timothy 4:4

For 2019, will you join me in serving the lord in whatever capacity you are called? Will you surrender all to him and allow Jesus to have his way? Love one another as he loves you. And be not afraid of the changes to come.

My prayer for you for 2019: "And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work."

Happy New Year.

Until next week, be blessed and continue to bless others along the way. Shalom.

Contributing Writer Edith Nevis can be reached at 857-2200 or at edith.nevis@houmatoday.com.