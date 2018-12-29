The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Media Advisory on behalf of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office for nine (9) year old Bryson Thibodeaux of Chataignier, LA.

Bryson is a white male child with short brown hair. He is approximately 3’10” tall and weighs 47 pounds. Family members confirm Bryson has Autism and due to his medical condition, his judgment may be impaired.

Bryson was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 28, 2018 at his residence in the 3400 block of Chataignier Road. He walked away from that location in an unknown direction of travel. It is unclear what Bryson was wearing when he left home, but when he was last seen he was wearing boxer shorts and a long sleeve T-shirt.

Anyone having information as to the whereabouts of Bryson Thibodeaux should immediately contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-363-2161 or call 911.