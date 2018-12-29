Dec. 16 – Dec. 21
Traffic Incidents (other than designated signal)-2
Service Call, Assist Other Agency-3
Welfare Check-3
Animal Control-9
Death-1
Disturbance-5
Juvenile Attachment-3
Residence Alarm-3
Hit and Run-1
Noise Complaint-4
Auto Crash-9
Roadway Hazard-1
Traffic Complaint-4
Business Alarm-2
Traffic Attachment-2
Check Area-3
Theft-1
Simple Burglary-1
Harassment-3
Service Call, All Others-5
Private Lot Accident-1
Suspicious Activity-1
Suspicious Person-1
Suspicious Vehicle-2
Stalled Vehicle-1
Civil-2
Information-4
Suicide-1
Disturbance, Domestic-1
Found Property-2
Medical-1