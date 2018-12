Fort Polk Family and MWR are hosting 20 weeks of Texas Hold'em Tournaments on Friday nights. The next tournament will be held December 21st at 6 p.m. at the Spare Time Lounge located at 20879th Street, Fort Polk. There is a $20 buy-in, one $20 re-buy. Prizes will be awarded to the top three players each week. A Tournament of Champions will be played on the 21st week. For more information call 337-531-8139.