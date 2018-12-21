New Llano Town Council met a week early this month due to the coming holiday. With all council members present and voting unanimously Michael Bailey was hired as a full-time police officer at the rate of $12.00 per hour.

The council also voted unanimously to re-hire Terry Sweeney as a part-time water department employee at the rate of $10.00 per hour.

The council voted unanimously to adopt Resolution 20 or 2018, a resolution giving property owner Jack Roberts 30 days to make the repairs listed by the city engineer at 232 Harper Street or the property will be condemned and demolished.

Mayor Denis Jordan and the Council presented J. R. Harrison a Certificate of Appreciation for his help and support with the New Llano Fall Festival.

The Mayor and Council also presented Heather Young Certificates of Appreciation for her help and support with the New Llano Fall Festival and the town's Christmas float.

The next meeting will be held January 22, 2019 at 6:30 PM.