It is said by some that the duty of the living is to honor those that have passed on. This sentiment was alive and well at the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery on Saturday.

Wreaths Across America held an event to ensure that those that paid the ultimate price to protect our country were remembered during the holiday season. The event saw hundreds of families and volunteers gather to honor each gravesite with a wreath.

Appearing at the event was special guest speaker Jonathan Osteen. Osteen is best known as the son of popular televangelist Joel Osteen.

During his address, he said, “we must never turn a blind eye to those who defend our country, for they are the reason we are free.”

According to their website, the mission of Wreaths Across America is to “Remember, Honor and Teach.”

They advocate for the remembrance of veterans throughout the year with events. Their goal is to ensure that future generations can appreciate and honor those who defend our country.

There were several sponsors of the event, who helped make it possible.

Those sponsors were Sabine State Bank, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, DAV Chapter 20, Labby Memorial Funeral Home, BFCU Employees, American Moving & Storage, Laurier Contant Family, Kisatchie Chapter NSDAR, Trey Coker State Farm, Lowes of Leesville, Master Craft Construction, UDB Financial, Veterans Motorcycle Club Cenla, American Legion Droddy-Cain Post 145, Studio 101 Hair Salon, Town of Rosepine, VFW Ray Miller Post 4858, Eddie & Bekie Maxey, VFW Old Stage Post 3106, Walnut Hill RV Park, Vernon Veterans Memorial Park, George & Amanda Underwood, Milton Harlow, William & Tilli Walker, AGCRA Gator Chapter Fort Polk, MOPH Chapter 727, VFW Cole-Miers Post 3619 Aux and VFW Old Stage Post 3106 Aux.





