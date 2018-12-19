Deputies began an investigation and observed surveillance video that captured Alvarez taking the packages and were able to locate the vehicle that Alvarez was driving at her residence.

According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, deputies arrested 22-year-old Verenize Alvarez on criminal trespassing and theft charges after deputies responded to a residence on Pascal Drive in reference to missing Amazon packages on Monday, December 17.

Deputies began an investigation and observed surveillance video that captured Alvarez taking the packages and were able to locate the vehicle that Alvarez was driving at her residence.

Deputies made contact with Alvarez who admitted to stealing the packages but tossed them where they were not recovered.

Verenize Alvarez, 22, of 5262 Seneca Drive, Darrow, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and theft.

She was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.

Contributed by APSO