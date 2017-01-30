News
Morehouse Junior High 7th graders win tournament
2017 Middle School Championship
Feb 2 at 8:51 PM
Bastrop splits District 2-4A road games
Feb 2 at 8:58 PM
Sterlington sends trio to college ranks
Feb 2 at 5:17 AM
John Tappin III to walk on at Southern
Feb 1 at 11:32 PM
Sterlington to open postseason play at home vs. Lafayette Christian
Jan 31 at 2:57 PM
Seniors bring winning culture to Sterlington's upstart program
Jan 31 at 3:03 AM
Eagles edge Sterlington on Chandler Goings' late PK
Jan 31 at 2:56 AM
Shelby Moore's triple pushes Sterlington past OCS
Jan 31 at 2:49 AM
Marcus Yanez withdraws as candidate for head coaching job
Jan 30 at 11:06 PM
Travel ban controversy: Trump ousts acting AG amid outcry
Jan 30 at 10:35 PM
